Gusty winds to lower intense heatwave today

On Wednesday, most plain areas of the country are expected to have very hot and dry weather, but gusty winds are expected in central/southern Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The weather service predicted that light rain would fall in Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There’s also good news for Islamabad residents, as the weather service predicts a dust-thunderstorm with light rain in the federal capital and Pothohar region this evening.

Continental air is prevailing over most of the country, and gusty winds in Lahore and the Punjab plains have reduced the severity of the heat wave. The weather station recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.

To beat the heat, a large number of Punjabi youth flocked to their respective cities’ canals.

On Tuesday, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas. However, light rain-thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Babusar and Kalam. Rainfall: Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 04, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 01/

Tuesday’s Highest Maximum Temperature (°C): Sibbi, Mohenjodaro, Bhakkar, Nurpur Thal 48, Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Layyah, Joharabad, Jhelum, and Mandi Bahauddin 47.