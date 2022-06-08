Fatima Sana Shaikh pens highs and lows of playing Laali in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’

Bollywood’s emerging talent, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently winning massive praise and love for her performance as Laali in Raat Rani from the recently released anthology, Modern Love Mumbai.

The Dangal famed starlet’s realistic performance in the film is being lauded by film critics and her fans as well.

On Tuesday, Fatima took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of behind-the-scenes pictures and detailed her journey of performing Laali on the screen. The Ludo actress also shared pictures of her bruised legs and revealed that she sustained those injuries after falling off the cycle in the film. “I am still not over with the joy of playing laali,” began Fatima in her Instagram note. “All the highs and the lows. And finally I can show off the bruises I got falling off of the cycle. I genuinely am touched by the love that I am receiving,” she added. The actress also thanked her fans and wrote, “And to all the people who have reached out to me, shared their stories. Told me that they too have crossed the flyover and that laali has inspired them. Thank you for opening up to me.” “If you haven’t yet seen the film. Please do watch it. It’s on amazon, modern love. RAAT RAANI. @maniyar.nilesh @shonalibose_ I can’t thank you guys enough for giving me laali. #raatrani..” she concluded.

On the work front, Fatima, who was last seen in Netflix’s Thar, is currently gearing up for the release of Sam Bahadur alongside Vicky Kaushal as well as she will be seen in Taapsee Pannu’s Dhak Dhak.