Nabila and Tabish Khoji rub shoulders with Bollwyood bigwigs at IIFA

Pakistani stylist Nabila is popular beyond borders and so are her brands and she has gained fame for her classic work in the sub-continent.

Recently team Nabila and Tabesh Khoja collaborated with the acclaimed International Indian Film Academy Awards IIFA while N-Gents and ZERO Makeup are official backstage partners for the awards.

Taking to Instagram, the beauty guru-entrepreneur shared some stunning pictures with famous Bollywood celebrities.

Moreover, Nabila glammed up many B-town stars like Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Genelia Deshmukh, Gauhar Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and many others. Similarly, Tabish took to his Instagram to share the sneak peeks of his experience at IIFA.

Team Nabila and ZERO Makeup partnered with IIFA in 2018 and are the official hair and makeup partners for the awards yet again in 2022.

Nabila handled hair and makeup for the IIFA ceremony, along with her team of experts from the Nabila salons, N-Gents and ZERO Makeup.