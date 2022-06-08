Neha Kakkar lauds Pakistani singers

India’s one of most popular singers Neha Kakkar opened up about her love for Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and praised Pakistani singers in general on the red carpet of the IIFA Awards. In a viral video, Neha Kakkar said “Not only Atif Aslam but also other singers of Pakistan she likes very much, Pakistani singers are second to none and Pakistani talent is unmatched, there is a lot of talent in Pakistan and she is a fan of Pakistani music.” She also thanked the Pakistanis fans and said she knows that the people there love me very much.