LAC executive director visits Alhamra Cultural Complex

The Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council, Farhat Jabeen, visited Alhamra Cultural Complex here on Monday at Alhamra Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium. Deputy Director Cultural Complex Naveedul Hassan Bukhari welcomed her. During the meeting, Bukhari briefed Executive Director, Alhamra on various issues. Jabeen visited Alhamra Art Museum, classrooms, halls, open-air, and other areas and inspected the current construction situation of the admin block. On the occasion, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Farhat Jabeen issued instructions to resume the construction work of the admin block. Jabeen further said that Alhamra endlessly performs essential services to promote and develop fine arts through its two complexes, for which various programmes are organised regularly so that the maximum number of people can benefit. She added that summer camp activity is on the top currently to provide more opportunities to the youth. Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari was also present at the visit and assured that the instructions would be acted upon as soon as possible.