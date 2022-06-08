Colin Grandhomme ruled out of England Test series through injury

LONDON: Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out of the second and third Tests between England and New Zealand through injury. de Grandhomme pulled up short in his run-up with a ball left in his fourth over on the third day of the first Test at Lord’s and immediately left the field. Subsequent scans revealed a tear to his right plantar fascia, the ligament which connects the heel bone to the toes. His injury has ruled him out for 10 to 12 weeks, which means he will miss New Zealand’s white-ball tours to Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands and is a major blow to their hopes in this Test series. de Grandhomme balanced the side at No. 7 in the first Test, top-scoring with 42 not out in the first innings then dismissing Joe Root before enduring a day to forget on the third day when he was run out first ball, bowled Ben Stokes with a front-foot no-ball and then went off injured.

New Zealand have added the offspinning allrounder Michael Bracewell to their squad for the rest of the series. Bracewell was at Lord’s as cover for the injured Henry Nicholls, who could return from his calf injury in the second Test at Trent Bridge which starts on Friday. “It’s a real shame for Colin to suffer this injury so early in the series,” Gary Stead, New Zealand’s coach, said. “He’s a massive part of our Test side and we’ll certainly miss him. It’s great to be able to call on someone like Michael who’s been with the squad for the past month and is match ready.” New Zealand are due to travel to Nottingham on Tuesday ahead of the second Test and will train on Wednesday and Thursday.