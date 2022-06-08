PSX loses 8 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 8.80 points on Tuesday, a nominal negative change of 0.02pc, closing at 41,568.41 points against 41,577.21 points on the last working day. A total of 157,436,585 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 189,245,419 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.224b against Rs4.901b on last trading day. As many as 329 companies transacted shares in the stock market,128 of them recorded gain and 180 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were TLP Properties with a volume of 17,453,992 shares and price per share of Rs18.82,Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 15,525,766 and price per share of Rs20.07 and Pak Refinery with volume of 13,410,260 and price per share of Rs17.05. Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs49 per share, closing at Rs2,189 whereas the runner up was Blessed Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs32 to Rs512. Reliance Cotton witnessed maximum decrease of Rs20.60 closing at Rs257.50 followed by Jubilee Life Ins, the share price of which declined by Rs11.97 to close at Rs153.03.