Malaysian king stresses for improving socio-economic condition

Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Tuesday called on his country’s leaders and members of the civil service to continue to serve wholeheartedly and to ensure that the socio-economic wellbeing of his people continues to be protected.

The King expressed his happiness on seeing people from various races and religions celebrating the arrival of the first day of Syawal with great joy and happiness.

King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has urged the Malaysian government, regardless of political beliefs, to formulate a long-term plan to bring the country back to the pinnacle of success in the post-pandemic era, according to a press release issued by the Malaysian embassy.

Sultan Abdullah said in order to face future challenges in the post-pandemic era, the country’s management needed to have a plan that covers various sectors and aspects of life.

“At the same time, the people should also play a role in supporting the noble efforts of the government, while continuing to strive to face any challenge.

The country’s recovery requires a close symbiosis between the government and my subjects. Unity and togetherness in a society with diverse backgrounds is actually a recipe and strength in shaping national aspirations.

It is a pillar of the nation’s prosperity and contributes to peace and stability,” he added.

Sultan Abdullah expressed these views in his royal address in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday celebration on June 6.

He said the economic sector and the people’s daily lives had also seen a recovery since the reopening of the country’s borders on April 1, 2022, and he was thankful that the improving Covid-19 situation had allowed the people to again enjoy their daily routines which were adversely affected by the pandemic.

Sultan Abdullah said the country’s desired recovery and revival were unlikely to become a reality if the people were divided and failed to create a landscape of stability.

“As Malaysians, we all need to work together and shoulder our respective responsibilities, as the saying goes, ‘ke bukit sama didaki, ke lurah sama dituruni’ (together we climb a hill, together we descend the valley),” said His Majesty.

He also urged the people to continue to support the government’s efforts and policies so that the programmes introduced could be enjoyed by everyone.