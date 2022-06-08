Govt bans weddings after 10pm in Capital

The government has banned wedding ceremonies in the federal capital after 10 p.m.

The ban will go into effect today (June 8).

According to sources, the restriction is being imposed on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s orders.

Furthermore, permission to serve only one dish to wedding guests will be granted, according to the sources, who added that a notification will be issued regarding this new restriction.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police and administration have been told to strictly enforce the ban, according to sources. The capital city administration will take strict action if there is a violation.