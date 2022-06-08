Daily Times

Wednesday, June 08, 2022


China remains global leader in 5G patent declarations

APP

China’s standard essential patent declarations for 5G account for about 40pc of the global total, ranking first in the world according to a report issued by a China national intellectual property research centre. The Intellectual Property Development and Research Centre, affiliated with the China National Intellectual Property Administration, said in its report that China has seen great achievements in the 5G telecommunications industry, with a large number of patent declarations, China Daily reported.

