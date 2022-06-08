PML-N, PPP agree to jointly contest by-election in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday decided to jointly contest the forthcoming Punjab by-polls, as the political temperature rises. The agreement was reached after Hamza arrived at the Bilawal House and held talks with the former president, a private TV channel reported.

The two leaders held elaborate talks on the political situation in the country, matters of mutual interest and a working relationship. Both sides pledged to face off Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan jointly in the upcoming elections. Expressing his views, Hamza said the two parties are on the same page in their pledge for the welfare of the masses. Provincial minister Ata Tarar, Malik Ahmed Ali, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Imran Goraya, while the PPP’s side was represented by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Dr Asim Hussain, Ali Haider Gilani and Syed Hasan Murtaza. The PPP is said to have earlier expressed reservations over the awarding of portfolios, and the same was addressed during the meeting.