International community becomes partner in Kashmiris’ oppression: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said the world community was becoming a partner in oppression against Kashmiris by leaving the Indian Army unrestrained in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She in her condemnation message over Indian Army’s unbridled human rights violations and barbarism in IIOJK lambasted the global community for keeping lull over mass atrocities of Indian occupant forces. “Why is the world silent against Indian barbarism and state-sponsored terrorism?” Sherry Rehman queried, adding, “The criminal silence of the world over the genocide of young Kashmiris should end now”. Sherry said, ” the occupying Indian forces have martyred three Kashmiri youth in the name of so-called operation in last 24 hours”. She added that the occupying Indian Army continued siege and fake operations in different areas of the occupied valley. The minister underlined that the Indian occupying forces did not even give the bodies of martyrs to their families. “International human rights organisations should raise their voices against the state-sponsored atrocities and oppression in IIOJK”, she added. APHC leader death condoled: Senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan has expressed a deep sense of shock over the demise of APHC leader, Mohammad MusaddiqAadil who passed away at his hometown in Sopore yesterday. In his condolence message from Tihar Jail, the incarcerated APHC leader while recalling his year’s long association with the deceased leader, said that MusaddiqAadil was one of the pioneers of the freedom movement who accepted dictates of none but his own conscience, received a media release here on Tuesday.

“Despite facing trial and tribulations, Musaddiq Sahib never compromised his ideals”, Khan said, adding that his family too has suffered terribly throughout these years at the hands of occupation authorities. Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Khan said that the deceased leader’s contribution and sacrifices for the noble cause would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant him the highest place in Jannah.