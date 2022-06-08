PHC Abbottabad bench judges visit Central Jail Haripur

Senior Judge of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench, Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel along with District & Sessions Judge Haripur, JehanzebShinwari, Additional District & Sessions Judge Haripur, Asghar Ali and Judicial Magistrate-1, Arshad Mohmand visited Central Jail Haripur on Tuesday.

On arrival to the Central Jail, a smart contingent of Prisons Police presented them guard of honour.

The Superintendent of Central Jail Haripur, Hamid Azam and Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah gave presentation to the judges.