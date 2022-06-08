Daily Times

PHC Abbottabad bench judges visit Central Jail Haripur

APP

Senior Judge of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench, Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel along with District & Sessions Judge Haripur, JehanzebShinwari, Additional District & Sessions Judge Haripur, Asghar Ali and Judicial Magistrate-1, Arshad Mohmand visited Central Jail Haripur on Tuesday.

On arrival to the Central Jail, a smart contingent of Prisons Police presented them guard of honour.

The Superintendent of Central Jail Haripur, Hamid Azam and Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah gave presentation to the judges.

