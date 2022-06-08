KMU hosts expert consultation meeting on primary care

An expert consultation meeting on “Family physician-led comprehensive primary care, a way forward to achieve universal health coverage” was arranged by the Department of Family Medicine, Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar in collaboration with WHO.

The aim of this expert consultation was to develop a framework and guidelines for the success of the family practice approach.

Vice Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia ul Haq graced the occasion as chief guest, while Dr Maqsood Ali ADG Health Services, Dr Attaullah Khan Deputy Chief HSRU, Dr Shabnum Gul director health care commission, Dr Sadia Mustafa, Dr Zainab Hafeez, health services Academy, Dr Saba, Mr Sheraz Fazid, Dr Haroon Bacha, Dr Babar Alam (WHO), Dr Saima Afaq director KMU-IPH&SS, Dr M Jawad, Dr Jalil Khan HOD Family Medicine KMU were attended the function as experts.

The experts emphasized on the need for a family practice approach as it will not only help in developing a comprehensive primary care model but will also help us achieve universal health coverage.

They said that Pakistan is highly committed to achieving the targets set in SDGs. The national health vision 2016-2025 strives to provide a responsive national direction to confront various health challenges, keeping universal health coverage as its goal.

It is worth mentioning that family physicians serve as the first contact and entry point for patients into the health care system. They play a vital role in the recognition of the symptoms and signs of disease, making the initial diagnosis, appropriate intervention and plan for action on their first contact.

Dr Jalil Khan, while giving an overview of the program mentioned that there is a dire need for a training program that can equip GPs to get trained as family physicians to provide efficient, cost-effective and comprehensive primary care to the population and reduce the morbidity and mortality. He said that KMU in collaboration with WHO EMRO has initiated a one-year diploma course in family medicine to train primary care physicians on the family practice approach and has so far trained 3 batches of 45 students each.

In his closing remarks, Prof Zia ul Haq, VC KMU, said that KMU is working closely with WHO Pakistan on implementing the family practice approach in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the guidance and support of DOH. In 2020 provincial government identified two new demonstration districts under UHC BP where the family practice approach has been started and KMU has been playing its role and providing support in training of the primary healthcare physicians, he added.