IGP Sindh for strict security of cattle markets, traders, buyers

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday directed the police officers to ensure the formulation and immediate implementation of contingency plan consisting of extraordinary security measures at the cattle markets including the Super Highway cattle market established under regular permission in the province.

He said with regard to concrete security and traffic measures, cattle markets should be set up only at selected or designated places and all measures against illegal cattle markets should be made effective at all levels, according to spokesman for IGP Sindh.

The IGP said all the main routes to and from Super Highway Cattle Market should be surveyed in terms of police stations in the surrounding areas including sub-routes and raids be conducted based on regular surveillance and indications in potentially crime affected areas.

Patrolling, picketing and random snap checking at the level of police stations on highways and other major thoroughfares should be tightened for the security of various vehicles carrying cattle and for the cattle traders.

He said in addition to setting up temporary police pickets to protect buyers and traders in cattle markets, all security and traffic measures at car / motorcycle parking lots should be made extra ordinary. In addition, the responsibilities of the Bomb Disposal Squad, including recce and surveillance, should be made part of the contingency plan.