Establishment of lasting peace top priority: Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that the establishment of lasting peace, protection of life and property of the people was the top priority of the incumbent government in the province.

He expressed these views while talking to Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh called on him at CM secretariat on Tuesday. The Chief Minister also gave guidelines to the IG Police to take measures to further improve law and order situation in the province. IGP Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh briefed the CM Bizenjo regarding professional matters and law order situation in detail during the meeting. The CM Balochistan said that the police personnel had given their sacrifices of precious lives for eradication of terrorism were commendable, adding that the people of Balochistan appreciated efforts and the sacrifices of the police force in the war on terror.

He said a strong and cohesive relationship and cooperation between the police and the people was essential for maintaining law and order in the province. “The police force should gain the trust of the people through its better character and morals”, ” he advised.n The CM underlined that the provincial government would provide all the resources to make the police the best force. IGP assured the CM that special attention would be paid to the training of police personnel to intensify their professionalism, adding that necessary reforms could be made in the police department as per the directives and guidelines of him.

BMU VC calls on Balochistan CM: Vice Chancellor (VC) of Bolan Medical University (BMU) Dr. Farida Kakar called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo here on Tuesday. The Chief Minister said that the government would resolve the problems of Bolan Medical University on priority basis for the provision of quality health facilities to people. He said the future of our children depends on the university, the varsity was the first medical university and asset of our province. The vice chancellor thanked the Chief Minister for assuring cooperation. University faculty members former MNA Abdul Qahar Wadan and former provincial minister Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal were also present in the meeting.