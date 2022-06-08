Punjab police okays foolproof security for cricket series in Multan

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that during the tour of West Indies to Pakistan, all available resources should be used for foolproof security of the cricket series in accordance with the tour of the Australian cricket team to Pakistan during PSL matches . IG Punjab directed that VVIP security would be provided to the visiting team and match officials while security and convenience of players and match officials as well as cricket fans must be taken into consideration. Rao Sardar Ali Khan while giving special task to City Police Officer Multan and Chief Traffic Officer directed that an effective traffic management plan should be formulated for the convenience of citizens and uninterrupted flow of traffic. IG Punjab said that the senior officers should regularly go out in the field and monitor the security and traffic arrangements and brief the on-duty personnel about the sensitivity of duty so that they may perform their duties more diligently.

Additional IG South Punjab, RPO Multan and CPO Multan while briefing IG Punjab on security arrangements said that for the three-match cricket series, more than 7000 police personnel are on duty 24 hours a day. During the movement of cricket teams, 1100 traffic police wardens including lady traffic wardens will be on duty during the matches while three monitoring rooms and 350 CCTV cameras will be used for direct monitoring. IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that the number and duration of patrolling teams in the vicinity of players’ hotels, stadiums and routes should be further increased. Accelerate search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations while checking and monitoring of entrances and exits of Multan city. IG Punjab said that for the security and convenience of women citizens, lady police personnel should be deployed so that they do not face any problem.