The ISI’s Role

Only the naive would have believed that the military intelligence bears no relation to civilian appointments but by giving the country’s premier sp agency a legal cover to “vet and screen” bureaucracy, prime minister Shahbaz Sharif has pulled the sheets off a national secret in a quick motion. Just one masterstroke has cut the legs out from under bodies like Intelligence Bureau and Special Branch; making many wonder what led to such stripping of rank.

Both the 1973 constitution and the Civil Servants Act, of 1973, serve as comprehensive guidelines and if they did not sense the need to validate establishment in the affairs of the governance, the present-day government’s inclination does not make much sense.

Since the country’s higher judiciary has repeatedly thrown out ISI’s intelligence reports, earmarking them as valid legal documents is, by the stretch of some fancy imagination, being viewed as an attempt to put the breaks on courts.

While members of Mr Sharif’s alliance have protested at not being taken aboard, people from his party as well as his rivals have underscored the need to open the doors of accountability to the “untouchables.” Quite a reasonable suggestion, indeed. If the special forces have time at their disposal to entangle themselves in the slippy affairs of the public servants, they should definitely be ready to answer some hard-hitting questions in the parliament.

Also rearing its head is another spate of criticism over the ISI’s performance during the Osama bin Laden episode. Nevertheless, the sovereignty of not just civilians but those guarding the frontiers for them go hand-in-hand. A much better approach than the ongoing shooting holes campaign would be to deliberate upon how the office plans to balance the back-breaking responsibility of external intelligence-gathering with internal bookkeeping.

It goes without saying that holding the civil workforce is crucial to rooting out the menace of corruption. We have had more than our fair share of black sheep pursuing their own agendas at the expense of the country and its interests. But simply ending the debate in favour of civilian accountability cannot do. What about the allegations of those tasked with screening others themselves falling for sweeteners? Are we to assume that all is well in civilian waters before fighting the case for the private citizenry? *