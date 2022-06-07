Sikh pilgrims from India to reach Pakistan on 8th

LAHORE: Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims from India will reach Pakistan through the Wagah Border on Wednesday (June 8) to attend celebrations of the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji (Jore Mela).

High-ups of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and local Sikh leaders will receive them. On the directions of ETPB Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani, all arrangements, including security, accommodation, and transport, for the guests had been completed.

The foolproof security measures had been taken under the supervision of Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid.