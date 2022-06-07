PM directs CDA to control forest fires on emergency basis

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of the forest fire in Sector H-12 of the capital, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take emergency measures.

The prime minister stressed immediate steps to evacuate the people from the affected area. He directed the mobilization of the fire brigade on an urgent basis immediately to extinguish the fire.

He also urged the Ministry of Climate Change to present a comprehensive strategy to prevent such incidents in Islamabad and Margalla hills in the future.