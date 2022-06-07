Pakistan Army establishes free medical, heat stroke center in Lodhran

Pak Army in view of the ongoing scorching heatwave across the country established Heat Stroke Center and Free Medical Camp at Lodhran, Bahawalpur.

In order to facilitate the local populace, these Heat Stroke centers are equipped with all medical facilities, besides well-trained doctors including eye specialists, Dermatologists, child specialists, gynecologists and medical staff along with the distribution of goodie bags for kids.

A large number of people are benefiting from these Heat Stroke centers. Total of 1578 people including 444 adults and 151 children were treated in male OPD while 686 female patients and 297 children have cared in female OPD.

The general officer commanding also visited the camp, interacted with the civil and military doctors/ paramedics, and appreciated their efforts. The people of the area appreciated the effort for establishing a free Medical Camp by Pakistan Army.