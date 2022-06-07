IHC dismisses plea for SC consultation over new NAB chairman

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition seeking consultation with Pakistan’s Chief Justice on the appointment of the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The petition was heard by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

“How can a court impose its will on the appointment of the NAB chairman?” During the hearing of the petition, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked a question.

“This is the prerogative of Parliament, not the courts,” he stated, dismissing the petition with the words “Your petition is rejected.”