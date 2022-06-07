Hundreds of trees ruined in Murree forest fire

The fire that started in a forest in Murree and spread over 17 miles of land, even reaching the forests of Galyat in nearby Abbottabad, was finally extinguished on Tuesday after several hours of frantic efforts.

However, the flames did not die down before reducing hundreds of trees and plants to ashes.

As soon as the fire was extinguished, Forest Department personnel and Rescue 1122 personnel began the cooling process.

According to police, two people have been arrested in connection with the fire.

Similar reports are coming in from Swat, a popular hill resort in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where a fire has broken out on top of a mountain.

It is worth noting that there have been fires in several mountainous areas of the country this year.

An inferno raged in Balochistan’s Sheerani forest last month. Later, a fire broke out in the forests of Islamabad’s Margalla Hills.