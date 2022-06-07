PM to address the business conference today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would address the business community today at a conference to be held here Tuesday.

In a statement, she said that the prime minister would hold important consultations with the business community on the budget.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would present his vision for the economic development and prosperity of Pakistan to the business community, she said.

She said that businessmen associated with agriculture, food security, energy, IT, textile, manufacturing, exports, and some other sectors would participate.

The minister said that the prime minister would also launch the National Dialogue for the Charter of Economy at the conference.

The prime minister will discuss at the conference immediate, medium, and long-term measures for the resolution of economic problems being faced by the country, she maintained.

The prime minister will also receive proposals for the 2022-2023 budget.

The minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision was to create a Pakistan where “the economy thrives on a prosperous, stable and sustainable foundation to ensure business-friendly environment for investors and reduction of poverty from Pakistan”. Social, political, and economic rights were Shehbaz Sharif’s priority for which he was working day and night, she said.