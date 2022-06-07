Govt to provide maximum relief to overseas Pakistanis: Sajjid Turi

The government was fully committed to provide maximum relief and taking various steps to provide facilities to expatriates and their dependents in the country. An official source told APP here on Monday said that a series of projects and schemes have been launched for the welfare and development of the Overseas Pakistanis in different sectors including health, education and social welfare by the current government and some projects in pipelines.

He said that all the projects which were launched in previous democratic tenure would be remained continue including Sohni Dharti, schemes of Modern Luxury Apartments, Roshan Digital Account, Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit, Call Sarzameen, Naya Pakistan Calling Project, Visit Pakistan, internship, Complaint Cell, Ambulance Service, Investment Facilities Centre, Reintegration of Returnee Migrant Workers and Foreign Exchange Remittance Card.

He added that the government has directed to all provincial governments to upgrade all facilities at provincial airports to facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis. The source revealed that Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Sajjid Turi had also visited different regional airports and inspected the facilities being provided by various government departments to facilitate passengers especially overseas Pakistanis. The minister visited international arrival and departure lounges to review the facilities and also interacted with the passengers to inquire their opinion regarding the facilities.