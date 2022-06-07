PSX gains 262 points to close at 41,577 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 262.33 points, with a positive change of 0.63pc, closing at 41,577.21 points against 41,314.88 points on the last working day. A total of 189,245,419 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 225,392,739 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.901b against Rs5.988b on last trading day. As many as 342 companies transacted shares in the stock market,193 of them recorded gain and 23 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 342 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 33,135,389 shares and price per share of Rs21.07, Pak Refinery with volume of 16,292,330 and price per share of Rs17.46 and TLP Properties with volume of 11,664,531 and price per share of Rs18.55.Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs61.59 per share, closing at Rs1,771.59 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs50.58 to Rs1,149. Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs155 closing at Rs9,800 followed by Indus Motor Company, the share price of which declined by Rs28.28 to close at Rs1,225.15.