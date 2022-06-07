German FM reaches Pakistan for two days on Bilawal’s invitation

ISLAMABAD: German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock is set to arrive in Islamabad today (Tuesday) for a two-day visit at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The visiting dignitary will meet with Pakistan’s leadership to discuss a variety of issues of mutual interest.

The two foreign ministers will hold delegation-level talks on a variety of bilateral issues as well as exchange views on regional and global issues, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. FM Baerbock will also meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Germany is a valued partner of Pakistan, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union. The two countries have long-standing, cordial relations marked by mutual respect and close cooperation. The two sides attach special importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade and investment, energy, defense, and people-to-people contacts.”

Pakistan and Germany will celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2021. The two countries marked the occasion appropriately with a series of events in Pakistan and Germany.

The German foreign minister’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and is expected to strengthen the multifaceted Pakistan-Germany relationship.