Bhatta Chowk cattle market contract auctioned for Rs80.6m

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has auctioned the contract to establish temporary cattle market at Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals at Rs 80.6 million. According to Chief Executive Officer RCB Imran Gulzar, the contractor would set up a temporary cattle market in Bhatta Chowk and a ban would be imposed on sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in all other cantonment areas. He informed that the contract was awarded in a transparent manner to the highest bidder, Moeen Khan, who offered Rs 80.6 million in an auction in which 35 bidders participated.

He said the contractor would charge Rs 2,000 per goat and sheep and Rs 3,000 per cow and bull from the buyer. The market would be set up on modern lines where besides water, veterinary doctors would be available to check the health of the animals. The RCB would form teams to check the illegal cattle markets in the cantonment areas, he said adding, no animal vendor would be allowed to bring sacrificial animals in the residential areas. Sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on the roads and streets would be banned and all-out efforts would be made to keep the cantonment area neat and clean during the Eid-ul-Adha days, he added. He said, authorities concerned would also be asked to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs). The CEO warned that strict action would be taken against vendors who violate orders besides imposition of heavy fine and confiscation of the animals.