Gold prices up by Rs2800 to Rs142,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola and was sold at Rs142,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs139,200 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also increased by Rs2400 and was sold at Rs121,742 as compared to Rs119,342 whereas that of ten-gram gold increased to Rs111,597 compared to its sale at Rs109,396, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1570 and Rs1,346.02 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $3 and was traded at $1854 compared to its sale at $1851, the association reported.