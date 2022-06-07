Modi govt spreading hatred on sensitive religious issues: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Monday condemned the recent blasphemous remarks of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the strongest terms and said the Modi government was spreading hatred among people on sensitive religious issues.

In a statement, she said, “I condemn the BJP leaders’ shocking and provocative statements about our beloved Prophet (PBUH)”. She said the BJP leaders (Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal) had hurt the sentiments of the Muslims. “The sentiments of Muslims not only in India but all over the world have been hurt. The world and human rights organizations should take note of this desecration of religious believes,” Sherry Rehman said. She added that the standard of global tolerance could not be different for other countries and for Indian Prime Minister Modi.She underlined that the Indian extremism had become a threat to the world. “It is not enough just to suspend the membership of BJP leaders. The Modi government should formally apologize to all Muslims of the world”, Sherry Rehman demanded. Meanwhile, the PPPKhyber Pakhtunkhwa President Najamuddin Khan expressed his displeasure over the blasphemous statement made by the BJP spokesperson.

In a statement, he further said that Narendra Modi and his entire party have forbidden the life of all Muslim, Sikh and Christian minorities living all over India which is a blatant violation of international law. “This statement has hurt the feelings of Muslims all over the world which needs to be addressed. By summoning the Indian High Commissioner to the Foreign Office on the instructions of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and sending a letter of protest, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed the feelings of the people of Pakistan,” he said.

The PPP leader said Narendra Modisometimes openly plays with the religious places and religions of Sikhs, Christians or Muslims.He said that India has erected mountains of oppression in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which the soul trembles to remember but the courage of Kashmiris is like sand in the face of these atrocities. He demanded the international community must take strong action against this heinous act and the whole world should boycott India by all means.