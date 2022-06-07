KP CM asks development bodies to achieve purpose of formation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to take concrete steps to achieve the purposes for which urban development authorities were formed and to ensure provision of civic facilities to housing societies established under their auspices.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review administrative affairs, financial matters and performance of Urban Area Development Authorities (UDAs) here on Monday. Secretary, Local Government, Zaheer ul Islam, Focal Person to CM Muhammad Khaliq, Project Directors of UADAs and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the composition of the UADA board, its functions and powers, and decisions so far taken by the board. The meeting was told that under the UADA Act 2020 different committees had been constituted including auction committee, general rules committee, audit, finance and budget committee and human resource committee. It was further told that auction regulations had been framed for Urban Areas Development Authorities while service regulations were in process.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister directed to initiate a project for provision of sports facilities in the housing societies where needed. The chief minister while stressing the need of financial independence of Urban Area Development Authorities directed the relevant authorities to work out a business model for these authorities and reflect a project for centralised consultancy in this regard. The participants were informed that since the establishment of Urban Development Authorities various matters including approval of building plans had been streamlined.