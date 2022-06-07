Imran-Bushra-Gogi troika thrived under ‘Naya Pakistan’ : Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said there was a nexus among Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi, who had made billions of rupees through misuse of authority and corruption during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime.

“Only the troika of Imran, Bushra Bibi and Farah Gogi got flourished during the PTI government and that was the “Naya Pakistan”, which was promised by the PTI chief to mislead the nation,” Marriyum said while addressing a news conference.

Castigating Imran Khan, she said the former PM had misused his authority during the last four years to promote his personal interests and increase his wealth by filling the pockets of cartels and the mafias at the expense of the common man.

She said an audio leak had also surfaced in which Farah Gogi could be heard as saying that former first lady Bushra Bibi did not like a ring of 5 carats, not of 3-carat (diamond). That gift was to Bushra Bibi given under a deal, according to which she was supposed to give some favour in return.

“It was not a matter of a watch taken from Tosha Khana or a Bushra Bibi’s ring, but a matter of selling national interests,” she maintained.

The people were crying for flour, electricity and gas, as the businesses were ruined by the PTI leaders while protecting their own interests during their government, she added.

Bani Gala was publicly known for performing magic tricks, but behind the curtain in fact it had become a den of the corrupt, Marriyum said. During the last four years, transfers and postings were made from Bani Gala in exchange of money, she added.

The minister maintained that Imran was talking of a foreign conspiracy to divert her attention from his own corruption and plunder.

She said if Imran Khan wanted elections, then why the PTI legislators did not want to go to the National Assembly speaker to confirm their resignations.

“They are demanding new elections but they are not tendering resignation from the National Assembly. The Parliament is accused of being a part of the foreign conspiracy, but ironically the PTI members are not ready to quit it.”

She said in 2018, Pakistan was progressing and the people becoming prosperous, with zero load-shedding and game-changer projects like CPEC. But under the PTI rule, the situation changed as the country became poor while the rulers got rich.

Imran Khan, she said, compromised national interests for rings and watches. The national interests were sold for mere a five-carat ring, she regretted.

Marriyum said Imran Khan’s cronies first created artificial demand of by flour and sugar by exporting them, but allowed their imports. Sugar was sold for Rs 120 per kg, she added.

The minister said their government had issued advertisements on the completion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Turkey, but the matter was taken to the high court by the PTI.

Celebrations were also carried out in Turkey, where PM Shehbaz Sharif was warmly greeted during his recent visit, which seemed to have hurt the PTI chairman, she added.

She maintained that Imran Khan had angered foreign investors by sabotaging their projects. He even got imprisoned representatives of Turkish companies through NAB. Now, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was cleaning up the mess created by PTI’s misrule, she added. “We bow our heads in shame when Turkish investors tell the stories of four years of the PTI.”

Marriyum said for four years, Imran Khan had been hurling allegations of corruption against others, telling lies and pointing fingers at his opponents, but now stories of his own corruption were surfacing with each passing day.

The previous government had given advertisements worth Rs 3.29 billion for the projection of Imran Khan, but not paid their dues to the media houses, she added.

Marriyum said the PTI chief also made money at the cost of the public health and national interests.

Taking a dig at the previous regime for giving an advertisement on the completion of its 100 days in office with a title “We were busy” , she they were busy in taking five-carat rings, in foreign funding, and filling the pockets of cartels and mafias in energy sector.