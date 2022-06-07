ECP working as per law, constitution, says secretary

Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Umar Hameed Khan Monday said the commission will continue to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities as per the law.

“ECP is not a political institute and we work under rules and obey the Constitution of Pakistan. Our decisions are based on law and legislation, he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Hameed said after incorporation of decisions of the revising authorities, the final electoral rolls will be published on August 12.

He said in order to facilitate the voters, the ECP had established 20,159 display centers and 525 revising authorities across the country.

He said as per details the total number of voters was 120,482,302 voters out of which male voters were 65,657,536 and female voters 54,824,766.

He said the numbers of voters in Islamabad was 944,817, Punjab 68,675,271 voters, Sindh 25,333,990 voters, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 20,512,349 voters and Balochistan 5,015,875 voters.

He said that in order to facilitate the general public, SMS 8300 was made free of cost across the country to all subscribers from November 26, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

He said the timelines of activities of the periodical revision 2021-2022 will be as publication of electoral rolls under Section 28 of the Elections Act 2017 and inviting claims, objections and application for corrections will continue from May 21 to June 19.

He added, disposal of claims, objections and application for correction by the revising authorities and media campaign and monitoring of display period will be during the period between May 21 and July 7.

The date fixed for data entry of forms 15, 16 and 17 after disposal of claims, objections and applications for correction by the revising authorities will be July 5 to July 14 while the date for printing and delivery of final electoral rolls to all DECs will be during July 15 to August 11.

Overall 13.4 million hits were recorded during this period which demonstrates great interest of the voters for registration of their votes at their desired addresses mentioned in their NICs.

He added, during door-to-door verification, around 98.49 million voters were verified at their permanent or temporary addresses whereas around four million were reported as deceased voters while further, 15.9 million voters were not verified.

In order to ensure correct allocation of census blocks to unverified voters, door-to-door verification of supplementary list containing unverified voters only was carried out during March 4 to 18, 2022. In this exercise, further voters were got verified.

He said about 0.95 million voters could not be verified in either of both door-to-door verification exercises and these all voters were under direction of ECP shifted to electoral rolls belonging to their permanent addresses.

He said that the preliminary electoral rolls has been published for inspection of general public for 30 days from May 21 to June 19, 2022.

He said the Election Commission decided to carry out periodical revision of electoral rolls under Section 36 of the Elections Act 2017 so that an accurate and updated electoral rolls is made available well before the general elections-2023.