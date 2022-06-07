G20 countries to discuss global funding scheme to face future pandemic

Health leaders from Group of Twenty (G20) countries will talk about mobilizing financial resources for future pandemic prevention, preparedness and response as an effort to build a strong and resilient global health system from the threat of future health disasters.

The discussion will be made during the two-day second Health Working Group (HWG) meeting on June 6-7 in Lombok, Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara province.

“We will focus on the aspects coordination, ability and rapid response to the changing situation of diseases, as well as mitigation plan to face other possible pandemics in the future,” spokesperson of Indonesia’s Health Ministry Siti Nadia Tarmizi said on Monday in a press statement.