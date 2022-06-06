Adnan Siddiqui recites azaan beautifully

Film and TV actor Adnan Siddiqui wins the internet as he recited Azaan in the now-viral clip. A video circulating on social media sees ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ actor standing on a prayer mat reciting complete Azaan, and it has to be one of the best things on the internet today.

The clip shared by a media outlet received thousands of likes and applauding comments for the veteran actor from social users.

“MashaAllah beautiful Azan and your voice MashaAllah @adnansid1” read one of the comments on the social application, while many of the fans simply dropped comments with “Masha Allah.”

Adnan Siddiqui is one of the most accomplished actors of the industry, who also enjoys a following of over a million users on his Instagram account.

Earlier, Siddiqui took to his official account to acknowledge his fans and supporters with a short video message as he crossed a million followers mark on the photo and video sharing application.

“From the deepest recesses of my heart, here’s a big THANK YOU to all of you! This One Million mark belongs not to me but you: my fans, followers, admirers, critics who have been part of my Insta journey”, he said.

Siddiqui has been a part of many hit projects including drama serials like ‘Mere Pas Tum Ho’, ‘Darmiyan’, ‘Aiteraaf’, and ‘Diya Jalay’ etc along with movies in Bollywood and Hollywood as well.