‘Pasoori’ fever reaches Britney Spears; Ali Sethi reacts!

Princess of pop, Britney Spears is currently on the ‘Pasoori’ obsession just like each of us, and singer Ali Sethi just can’t keep calm.

Going with her love for miniature videos, the American songstress shared yet another minuscule cooking video on her Instagram feed. The short video which sees the preparation of Banana pancakes by an Indian mini cooking page was reposted by Britney Spears and it had Coke Studio season 14 chartbuster ‘Pasoori’ playing in the background.

An overwhelmed Ali Sethi, the singer who sang the popular track along with rising starlet Shae Gill reacted to Spear’s Instagram post. “WAIT WHATTTT,” he wrote in the comments section on the photo and video sharing site.

Zulfiqar J Khan aka Xulfi, a Pakistani musician who led season 14 of Coke Studio when the track was released, expressed his gratitude as well. “Feels good knowing our song has reached previously unvisited/less frequented cultures, spaces and people. Love it!,” his comment read.

Previously, the record-breaking number has been used by several celebs including Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty among others. The Dutch singer Emma Heesters dropped her rendition for the viral track as well.

The Shae Gill and Ali Sethi collab enjoyed several weeks on global ‘Spotify’ charts, and also crossed the landmark 100 million views on YouTube.