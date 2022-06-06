Mujhe chotay chotay heart attacks ho rahay hain: Kubra

Actor Kubra Khan said she is getting heart attacks just by thinking about her upcoming birthday. Netizen Kanza, tagging the Sinf-e-Aahan star in a social media post, wrote someone will be turning 29 after 13 days. Kubra Khan, who played the role of Mahjabeen Mastaan in Sinf-e-Aahan, told her to not remind her about it as she is having heart attacks just by thinking about it. It is pertinent to mention a fan had earlier told her to not marry fellow celebrity Gohar Rasheed. The actor replied they were just friends. The actor is one of the many illustrious celebrities who have proved their mettle in the entertainment industry. Her performances in superhit projects Andaaz-e-Sitam and Sinf-e-Aahan were well-received by critics and fans alike. The Andaaz-e-Sitam actor also speaks on social issues. Earlier, she said social media is one of the causes of health issues such as depression, anxiety and panic attacks in an interview.