Samantha Ruth Prabhu teams up with ‘sweetest’ Ranveer Singh for the first time

Ranveer Singh had previously shared that he loved Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s hit song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” from Pushpa: The Rise. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu cannot hold her excitement about sharing screen space with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. The two recently collaborated for the first time for a TVC shoot, and shared adorable posts on social media. Samantha on Sunday shared a click with Ranveer on her Instagram stories. On the photo, she wrote, “the sweetest ever”. Ranveer reshared the picture with Samantha, and wrote, “’twas a delight @samantharuthprabhu,” along with several heart emojis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also posted another photo of a beach with the text – “something beautiful is on the horizon”.