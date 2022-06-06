Avoid ‘unnecessary views’ on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says CJCSC Nadeem Raza

RAWALPINDI: On Monday, General Nadeem Raza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), emphasised the importance of Pakistan’s nuclear capacity as a guarantee of deterrence and defence of the motherland.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the CJCSC delivered the keynote presentation at the NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) in Islamabad during a seminar on “Regional Environment and Security Imperatives.”

The CJCSC, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the National Command Authority (NCA), emphasised the importance of Pakistan’s nuclear capacity as a deterrent and a means of defence for the country.

“Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities guarantee the defence and integrity of the motherland,” the CJCSC said.

He went on to say, “Pakistan’s nuclear programme has the unanimous backing of all political parties and the people of Pakistan.” The NCA, with all of its political and military leadership, is steadfast in its support for the strategic agenda.”

According to the ISPR, the CJCSC stated that national security is indivisible and that Pakistan will not compromise on its nuclear programme under any circumstances.

“Pakistan is a responsible and confident nuclear country. Pakistan’s policy is full spectrum deterrence which is within the scope of reliable nuclear balance”, the CJCSC was cited as stating by the ISPR.

“Our national security and safety mechanisms comply with all national and international regulations against all types of threats. In any case, baseless and unnecessary comments on the national strategic programme should be avoided”. When necessary, NCA is the right forum to issue specific responses or views,” the Chairman JCSC concluded.