CRBC to transform the agriculture economy of Southern KP: Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Jhagra on Monday said that CDWP approval of the Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal project was made possible due to efforts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

In a statement, he congratulated Imran Khan and Chief Minister MahmoodKhan for efforts over the last two years that have resulted in the CDWP approval of the Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal project, promised to KP in the IRSA accord of 1991, and it’s inclusion in the PSDP; a huge achievement for KP.

He said, “The delay of this project is a great example of why there is unnecessary mistrust between the smaller provinces and the federal government.”

He said, “CRBC will transform the agriculture economy of Southern KP, and hence the food security of Pakistan and that should have been built decades ago.”

He also acknowledged efforts of former speaker Asad Qaiser , Ali Amin Khan , Faisal Amin Khan, along with Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and Federal Water Resources Secretary Kazim Niaz for fighting the case for this national project in the CDWP platform.