ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the Islamabad High Court dismissed a petition seeking to change the voting procedure for overseas Pakistanis.

Hearing the petition, Chief Justice Athar Minallah stated that the petition is premature because the President has returned the bill of amendment to Parliament.

“The proposed amendment has not become a law to be notified,” said Justice Minallah. “The proposed amendment has not become a law to be notified,” asked Chief Justice IHC.

“If the court takes back the parliament’s power,” the Chief Justice inquired. “You withdraw the petition?” the judge asked the petitioner’s attorney.

“I have gathered all relevant laws from around the world for the court,” said Advocate Arif. “Did the overseas Pakistanis exercise their right to vote in elections?” asked the bench. “They did so in by-elections,” said the lawyer. “If you respect the constitution, you must also respect Parliament,” the Justice observed.

“This process began 30 years ago; we want the process to continue, which has been halted,” the lawyer pleaded.

“You should read the laws of all American states, which differ in regard to the vote of overseas nationals,” the court said.

“You file a new petition after the law is amended,” the bench said, dismissing the plea.

In a previous hearing, Justice Athar Minallah stated that the amendment did not deprive overseas Pakistanis of their citizenship. “Will the nine million overseas Pakistanis vote in a single constituency?” he wondered.

“The process for overseas Pakistanis voting is complicated.” “Everyone brings a petition to the court, but no one knows the law,” noted Chief Justice IHC.

“In the United States of America, 13 states deny the right to vote to their overseas citizens,” Justice Minallah noted. “It is the institutions’ responsibility to determine the voting procedure,” he added.

It should be noted that the National Assembly approved a bill on Thursday (May 26) reversing reforms implemented by the previous PTI government for overseas voting rights.

Following the amendment, overseas Pakistanis would be unable to vote from abroad, but they would be able to vote while residing in Pakistan.

Furthermore, it has been proposed that reserved seats be established for the Pakistani diaspora, and the matter has been referred to a standing committee for final approval.