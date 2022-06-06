PMD forecast extremely hot weather for most parts of country

Most of the country is experiencing extremely hot weather, particularly in the plains, and the weather department predicts no relief for the people in the next 24 hours.

Even early in the morning, the temperature in Lahore reached 37 degrees Celsius, and it was expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius later in the day.

The humidity level in the air was 20%, and the breeze was blowing at a speed of 13 kilometres per hour. The air quality index (AQI) was determined to be 190.

The central Punjab city of Faisalabad was in the grip of extreme heat, and the weather department predicted no rain for the city and its outskirts in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city was predicted to remain at 46 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 31 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level in the air was 30%, and the breeze was blowing at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour.

People’s lives have been made miserable by the extreme heat, particularly in the country’s southern regions.

The Met Office has forecast no relief for the people of Multan and its surrounding areas in the next 24 hours, as of today.

The temperature is expected to reach 46 degrees Celsius later in the day, after remaining at 28 degrees Celsius early in the morning. However, rain is expected in the city and its suburbs over the next week.

The weather department, on the other hand, forecasted light rain with strong winds for a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the next 24 hours, as well as extreme heat for the rest of the country. It went on to say that dust-raising winds would blow through most of the country later in the afternoon.