Dolphin police personnel kills sister-in-law, injures two brothers in Lahore

In Lahore, a Dolphin Police officer opened fire on his brothers and their wives, killing one of his sisters-in-law and critically injuring his two brothers.

According to police, the incident occurred in Factory Area when the accused, Waqas, fatally shot his sister-in-law Fauzia over a domestic dispute.

According to police, the accused also opened fire on his two brothers, critically injuring both of them.

“The accused was able to flee the scene following the incident.” “The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment,” they added.