Two dacoits, who were also real brothers, were killed in a police shootout in Kheway Wali, Waziristan.

According to police, another accomplice of both dacoits was killed in a police shootout a month ago.

According to Wazirabad Police, both accused dacoits were wanted in a number of cases, including dacoity, theft, and the murder of three local traders who were gunned down for not paying a ransom.

Police have taken the bodies to a hospital for autopsies.