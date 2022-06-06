Security forces gun down seven terrorists in two separate operations

Seven terrorists were killed by security forces in two separate intelligence-based operations in the districts of Bannu and North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, the lawmen killed five terrorists in Bannu and two in the North Waziristan district while carrying out operations based on reports of terrorists’ presence.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists’ hideout by security forces.

Those killed, according to the ISPR, were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Locals praised the operations and pledged their full support for eradicating terrorism from the country.