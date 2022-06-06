French Open champion Swiatek is ‘overwhelmed’ by Lewandowski support

PARIS: French Open women’s champion Iga Swiatek said she was “overwhelmed” after finding out Poland and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was in attendance to witness her claim a second Grand Slam title on the Parisian clay. Following her 6-1 6-3 win over American teenager Coco Gauff in Saturday’s final, Swiatek had a handshake and a quick hug with her compatriot after going up to the stands to celebrate with her team. “I didn’t know (Lewandowski was in the stands), and I’m happy about that, because I would get so stressed,” Swiatek told reporters. “Well, I’m happy that he’s here, honestly. I don’t know if he’s like a huge tennis fan or not. But, yeah, I mean, wow. “He’s been a top athlete in our country for so many years that it still feels hard to believe that he came to watch me. I hope he liked it. I hope he’s going to come back. Yeah, I don’t know. Just overwhelmed.” Swiatek, who dropped just one set in the entire tournament, had earlier teared up when hearing the Polish national anthem following her win.