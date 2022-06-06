AR Rahman on KK, Lata Mangeshkar’s death: ‘Losing musicians is very cruel’

The Indian music industry lost some of its finest artists in the year 2022. Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, singer Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taz of Stereo Nation, KK, and Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away in the year. Singer-composer AR Rahman recently said that losing musicians feels ‘cruel’. He recently spoke to the media about the music maestros who died recently while he attended the IIFA Rocks in Abu Dhabi.

Rahman said, “Losing musicians is very very cruel because every time they take you to another space. I am really sad about losing Lata ji (Lata Mangeshkar), KK, and SP Balasubrahmanyam. The list goes on but I think the world is societal, it keeps going on.” SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away in 2020 following Covid-19 complications.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away in February 2022 due to age-related complications. Taz of Stereo Nation died in May after suffering liver failure and KK recently passed away due to cardiac arrest while he was in Kolkata for a live performance. Bappi Lahiri died in February due to health complications.

Meanwhile, IIFA Rocks 2022 celebrated Indian music and musicians. Rahman, who won an award at the musical evening for Best Background Score in Atrangi Re, said the evening is special for him as things look normal after two years of pandemic. He said, “This evening is special as we are coming after two years of lockdown and suffering. At one time I thought its going to take years to return to normalcy, so I am looking forward to all the performances.”

AR Rahman’s compositions were last heard in Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2. He has also composed music for Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.