Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump as she enjoys a beach vacation in Tuscany with husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, fashion entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, are all set to become parents for the first time. But before the baby arrives, the couple took off for a babymoon to Italy. Sonam has been sharing photos and videos from her Italian vacation, as she enjoy the local food and takes in the sights with Anand. Presently, the couple is in Italy’s beach region Tuscany.

On Saturday, the beautiful mamma-to-be shared a cute video of herself with Anand, as she flaunted her baby bump. In the video, Sonam and Anand are on a beach, and she captioned the post: “Under the Tuscan sun.. with my ?? @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal”

In the video, Sonam is seen in a bikini, along with sunglasses. Anand is wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts. As soon as she shared the post, her friends and fans poured in a lot of love for the couple and their soon to be born baby. One Instagram user named wrote, “All love .” Sonam’s friend and celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented with a bunch of heart emoticons. Sonam also shared a video of the picturesque location.

Sonam announced her pregnancy in March. Sonam and Anand got married in May 2018. The actor had previously shared photos from her maternity photoshoot with Anand. “Obsessed with you,” she had written in her caption.

Also in May, she celebrated her anniversary with Anand with a few photos and a lovely note. She wrote, “Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go.”

On the work front, Sonam is looking forward to the release of Blind, in which she plays a blind police officer. The film was shot in Scotland in the middle of the pandemic.