Govt urged to introduce fixed tax regime

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Acting President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Sunday urged the government to introduce a fixed tax regime for small traders in the forthcoming budget that would help in broadening the tax base and improving tax revenue of the country. He said this, while addressing a meeting of the ICCI Traders Committee. He further said that if it was not possible to introduce fixed tax due to the IMF, then the government should immediately revive the self-assessment tax system as it had earlier boosted tax revenue while the business community was also satisfied with it. He said that though the government has to increase petroleum prices to meet the IMF conditions, however, urged them to take all possible measures to save people from inflation and business activities from further trouble. Khalid Chaudhry, Convener Traders Committee, Khalid Iqbal Malik Chairman Founder Group and representatives of other markets were present at the occasion. Founder Group Chairman Khalid Iqbal Malik and former President ICCI Muhammad Ijaz Abbasi said that the business community was playing a key role in the development of the economy and urged the CDA and MCI to solve their problems on priority basis.