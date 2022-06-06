KP-EZDMC working on industries, academia linkage

The Head of the Department of Industries Facilitation & Services (HoD-IF&S) along with his team visited Government Advance Technical Training Centre (GATTC) Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in Hayatabad Economic Zone, said a press release issued here on Sunday. During the visit they were briefed about the facilities and resources of the College and the Skill development programmes, placements, projects and specially the role of Institute Management Committee (IMC) and how the IMC is involved in making linkages with industries and providing trainings and skill workers with new methodology. This is the first time and the need is to develop practical and more linkages and projects with industries and the role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) is utmost important and is being played by the IF&S Team. The Principal GATTC Mr. Asif and Chairman IMC Faiz Muhammad appreciated the positive and productive facilitation and support by IF&S KP-EZDMC. Speaking on the occasion, Head of Industries Facilitation and Services Department KP-EZDMC said that the company believes in creation of more linkages and facilitation between academia and industry for the benefit of the masses and creating livelihood earning opportunities and improving quality of life of the people in Province through practical approach of skill development and optimum use of Government resources for the public.